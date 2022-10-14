CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tribute to freedom fighter Lala Hardayal

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to freedom fighter Lala Hardayal on his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid floral tribute by garlanding his picture in the auditorium at his residence office. Lala Hardayal was one of the leading revolutionaries of the Indian freedom struggle, who inspired and encouraged Indians living abroad to contribute to the country’s freedom struggle. He was born on 14 October 1884 in Delhi. He remained active in America and London. American intellectuals used to call him a Hindu saint, sage and freedom fighter. In 1912, he was appointed Honorary Professor of Hindu Philosophy and Sanskrit at Stanford University. He also published Gadar magazine. Lala Hardayal passed away on 4 March 1939 in Philadelphia, USA.