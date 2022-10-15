Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends induction programme of 384 Banking Assistants in 15 District Central Co-operative Banks

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik attended the induction programme of as many as 384 Banking Assistants in 15 District Central Co-operative Banks. CM also launched online operations in Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies bringing 2063 PACS under the Core Banking Solution platform.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said that it is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. Terming this a historic moment for Co-operatives of #Odisha, CM said it would bring about efficient and transparent service delivery in the field of banking, credit & other operations.

CM said that Core Banking Solutions & computerised operations of PACS have been included as important #5T interventions. Congratulating the new Banking Assistants, CM advised them to follow the 5T initiative as it carries special significance for the cooperative sector.

CM congratulated the 28 newly inducted personnel of the #Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (

@OSWC_Odisha) and asked them to work with sincerity and efficiency to strengthen the system. During the programme, the OSWC paid a dividend of ₹3.07 Cr to the Govt.