Odisha reports 63 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 63 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 14th Oct

New Positive Cases: 63

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 37

Local contacts: 26

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 12

4. Ganjam: 1

5. Jagatsinghpur: 2

6. Jajpur: 1

7. Kalahandi: 2

8. Khurda: 11

9. Koraput: 1

10. Mayurbhanj: 3

11. Nawarangpur: 3

12. Nuapada: 3

13. Puri: 4

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 2

16. Sundargarh: 12

17. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 79

Cumulative tested: 33708205

Positive: 1335377

Recovered: 1325519

Active case: 605