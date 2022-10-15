Odisha reports 63 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 63 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 14th Oct
New Positive Cases: 63
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 37
Local contacts: 26
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 12
4. Ganjam: 1
5. Jagatsinghpur: 2
6. Jajpur: 1
7. Kalahandi: 2
8. Khurda: 11
9. Koraput: 1
10. Mayurbhanj: 3
11. Nawarangpur: 3
12. Nuapada: 3
13. Puri: 4
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 2
16. Sundargarh: 12
17. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 79
Cumulative tested: 33708205
Positive: 1335377
Recovered: 1325519
Active case: 605