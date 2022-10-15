Publisher - Latest Odisha News | Odisha Breaking News
New Delhi : India reports 2,430 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
Active cases at 26,618
Odisha reports 63 Covid cases today
PM Narendra Modi addresses inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat via video message
