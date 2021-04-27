CM Chouhan talks about role of Yoga in prevention of infection

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that yoga can play a significant role in infection control. Yoga can prove to be very effective treatment for those infected persons who are in home isolation. There is need for it to be widely disseminated. Trainers should contact each home isolate patient on phone. By giving information about yoga, positive energy should be infused in the patients to boost their morale. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the ‘Yoga se Nirog’ campaign through video conference today.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held a discussion about the ‘Yoga se Nirog’ campaign with Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami and Yoga Association President Sushri Pushpanjali and sought its updated information. It was informed that about 2500 yoga instructors have started training in the state by registering as volunteers. The work of registration of volunteers is in progress. Out of 60 thousand 835 persons infected in the state, 1957 Yoga instructors with 19 thousand 573 patients have begun training work. The instructors are imparting 3-day continuous training. Three days later the instructor will interact with other patients and impart training. This will continue sequentially. All the district education officers, AYUSH officers, technical staff and yoga instructors of the state have been provided three-day training and have been informed about various topics related to the training. A call center has also been established in the Government Yoga Center which is providing necessary guidance to the Yoga instructors. District Command and Call Centers have also been set up for discussions with patients and to seek their feedback. Monitoring work is also being done by School Education and AYUSH Department.



Sushri Pushpanjali informed to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that training has started in more than 95 percent districts under the ‘Yoga se Nirog’ campaign. He termed it a positive initiative, saying that yoga instructors are working with full enthusiasm and positive approach. He said that he is confident that the ‘Yoga se Nirog’ campaign will start showing positive results in the next two weeks. He said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the members of the organization to work as volunteers and more than 5000 members of the organization will join the campaign soon.

Related