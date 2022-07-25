CM BHAGWANT MANN ASKS WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT TO EXPEDITE PROCESS FOR SETTING UP SOLAR POWERED WATER SUPPLY SCHEMES IN STATE

New Delhi : The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Water Supply and Sanitation Department to expedite the process for setting up Solar Powered water supply schemes in the state.

Chairing a meeting here to review the functioning of the department, the Chief Minister said that tapping of solar energy for water supply schemes will be very beneficial for the state. He said that this initiative will go a long way in saving electricity on one hand and ensuring regular water supply in the villages on the other. The Chief Minister was informed that through this innovation department is mulling to install Solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8708 kW capacity at a cost of Rs. 60.50 crore.

Dwelling on another agenda, the Chief Minister also gave nod for digital adaptation in 1,731 villages where schemes will be linked with Internet of Things (IoT) and remote monitoring and operation of water supply will be done. He approved launching of this Pilot Project worth Rs. 106 crore in 93 villages and 100% coverage in 23 blocks. Bhagwant Mann also asked Department to roll on digital initiative, mGram Seva – an application which was launched as pilot project in 100 villages to ensure transparency and accountability in revenue collection and financial management.

The Chief Minister was informed that 99.63 % of rural households have tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission and 20 out of 23 district have achieved 100% coverage whereas on sanitation side also state is open defecation free. He said that as state is facing water quality issues such as heavy metals, arsenic, fluoride, iron, uranium, TDS and others, Large Surface water projects coming up in Patiala, Amritsar, TarnTaran, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Sri Anandpur Sahib at cost of Rs. 2,081 crore covering over 1,800 villages should be accomplished and operationalised soon. Bhagwant Mann said that Special Mitigation works for Arsenic and Fluoride affected areas should also be accorded top priority for ensuring potable supply of water to people.

The Chief Minister also said that works being executed for community sanitary complexes in rural areas/ compost pits/ storage for plastic waste/renovation of village ponds and construction of soak pits at a cost of Rs. 145 crore should also be expedited. He also directed the officers to finish the ongoing projects at the earliest so that public can be benefited from them. Bhagwant Mann said that safe water supply is directly linked to the health of people and their economic upliftment.

On the occasion Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Principal Secretary Water Supply and Sanitation DK Tiwari and others were also present.