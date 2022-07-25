AMAN ARORA TO REVIEW WORKING OF ALL URBAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITIES ACROSS PUNJAB

New Delhi : With an aim to put a full-stop on haphazard development in the state, Housing & Urban Development Minister Mr. Aman Arora, on Sunday, said that he will visit all the Urban Development Authorities to assess development being carried out in urban areas at ground level besides streamlining and improving the functioning of the department.

The Minister said that he has held threadbare meetings with the senior officials of the Housing & Urban Development department recently, “Now, I will start the Punjab tour this week onwards as the Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann led state government has mandated for ensuring balanced growth in urban areas and planned development of residential, commercial & industrial spaces using ultra-modern technology in Punjab.”

As per the schedule, the cabinet minister will visit Patiala Development Authority (PDA) this week.

To feel the pulse, he will also hold meetings with Residents Welfare Associations, Real Estate Developers and other stakeholders to bring them on board to propel the Punjab on a path of sustainable development, said the Cabinet Minister, reiterating that the previous governments’ lackadaisical approach towards illegal colonies and failed to bring new planned townships are the main reasons behind the haphazard urban development in the state but Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann government will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the best possible basic civic amenities in the approved colonies, besides bringing new planned townships in urban areas of the state.

A comprehensive mechanism is now being put into place to stop the unauthorised colonies and to ensure the planned development of residential, commercial & industrial spaces using state-of-the-art technology, he added.