OPIUM RECOVERY FROM AMBULANCE: DIG ROPAR RANGE TO TAKE UP MATTER WITH HEALTH, CIVIL AUTHORITIES

New Delhi : Taking a cognisance of the matter related to arrest of three persons misusing an Ambulance to smuggle drugs, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that he will take up this issue with Civil, Health and concerned regulatory authorities.

Pertinently, amid the ongoing war against drugs on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Mohali Police on Sunday have busted an inter-state drug smuggling racket after recovering 8Kg opium concealed in a pillow placed under the head of a fake patient lying in an Ambulance during a special Nakabandi on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway near village Dapper. The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Shrivastav (28) of Rampur, (UP), presently residing at Ram Darbar in Chandigarh; Harinder Sharma (47) of village Naya Gaon in SAS Nagar; and Ankush (27) of village Khudda Ali Sher in Chandigarh.

The DIG said that as the Punjab Police have strict directions from the Chief Minister to root out drug menace from the state, the Mohali Police have busted an inter-state module which has raised serious concern about misuse of emergency services. “This has come to the fore during the investigation that how accused persons had purchased a second hand Ambulance and started using it for smuggling of drugs,” he said. This was at least for the 10-12th time accused persons have used the Ambulance to smuggle opium from Bareilly, reveals the investigations.

Besides taking up matter with all the concerned authorities, DIG Bhullar said that he has also asked all the three SSPs in the range to hold meeting with representatives of all the Hospitals and NGOs in their concerned districts and get the list of Ambulances assigned to them, so that the police could provide safe passage to genuine patients, while nabbing the anti-social elements using the Emergency Services for criminal activities.

He also suggested using a special beacon on top of the ambulance which could signify whether there was a patient in the Ambulance or not.

Divulging more details about the drugs recoveries in his Range since April 1, 2022, the DIG said that they have recovered a total of 2.41Kg Heroin, 20.42 Kg Opium, 2.10 quintal poppy husk, 200grams charas, 7.29Kg Ganja, 40945 intoxicant injections, 870590 intoxicant tablets besides seizing drug money worth Rs 8.08 lakhs. He said that the Police have registered a total of 211 FIRs including 14 commercial after arresting 307 drug smugglers/suppliers. The Police have also arrested 11 Proclaimed Offenders, he added.

Meanwhile, DIG Bhullar said that the War against drugs waged by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will continue till drug menace is not wiped out from the state.