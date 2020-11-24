CIFA’s participation in SAARC Expert Consultation Meeting

Bhubaneswar: Embarking towards sustainability, fisheries being the most remunerative venture that provides indispensable source of animal protein, employment and foreign exchange, certainly seeks attention towards value chain dynamics. To enable so, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture continues the fervour of service to fisher folk and has represented India in two days expert consultation meeting on “promoting innovations in fisheries value chain for improving human nutrition in South Asia” during 24-25 November 2020 organized by SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC), Dhaka, Bangladesh on virtual mode. Delegates from member countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka participated in the expert consultative meeting. The purpose of this meet is twofold. First is to promote innovations in value chain dynamics for sustainable expansion in fisheries and the second is policy recommendations emerging from this consultation for improving human health. Dr. J. K. Jena Hon’ble DDG, ICAR chaired during country paper presentations in one of the technical sessions. Dr. Ravishankar, Director ICAR-CIFT, Kochi and Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar presented in the virtual meeting. ICAR-CIFA again justifies its appellation globally, gauged not only by its exclusive research in fisheries but also takes pride to represent India in SAARC meeting aimed to improve human nutrition by innovations in fisheries value chain.

