Pulkit Samrat Starts The Prep For His Next Film Titled ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’

Pulkit Samrat who was recently seen in Taish is already gearing up for his next film ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’.



Interestingly Pulkit has signed two movie deals with Meta4films & Insite India production house, one of which is ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’. It is said to be going on floors soon and the actor has already started prepping for his role.



Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a picture along with his team from a reading session as he begins to prep for his upcoming project and captioned it “New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!”



Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, film ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ is written by Manish Kishore. The plot of the movie is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. It will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra and will be co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions.



Whereas Pulkit has been cast as the main lead, the remaining cast and female lead is yet to be announced.



It will be really exciting to see Pulkit in a different avatar after giving an enthralling performance in Taish, which was highly acclaimed by the audiences and critics alike.



Pulkit also has a theatrical release for Haathi Mere Saathi on Makarsankranti 2021. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall. The superstar is in high demand when it comes to the league of young actors today, and he is sure to blow us away with all his new projects.

