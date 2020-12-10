Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self Defense Force on Goodwill visit to India

New Delhi: General Izutsu Shunji, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self Defense Force (CoS-JASDF) arrived in India on 09 December 2020 on a formal invitation from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Indian Air Force. Besides being hosted at Air Headquarters by the CAS, CoS-JASDF called on Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri at his office and held meetings with Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff and Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, CoS-JASDF was presented with a Guard of Honour. In subsequent discussions, CAS and CoS-JASDF recognised the progress made in defence ties between India and Japan and discussed avenues to further enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two Air Forces. They also discussed scope for enhancement of joint exercises and training between the two Air Forces. A broader cooperation for strengthening collective response to HADR contingencies was also discussed.

Overcoming the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, the visit reaffirms the deep rooted commitment to maintain and strengthen the relationship between the Air Forces.

