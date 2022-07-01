New Delhi: Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga launched Mizoram RTI Online today at Assembly Annexe Conference Hall. This makes Mizoram the 8th state in the country to offer online facilities for RTI applicants.

CM Zoramthanga congratulated the MIC for having commissioned the Mizoram RTI online. He highlighted the practicality of providing easy accessibility to RTI applications and being able to track the progress of the application to the applicants from remote places and outstation. He also said that this RTI online facility will be a useful platform to showcase the achievement and performances of the state government.

Mizoram RTI Online can be accessed at the website rti.mizoram.gov.in/ or through mobile phone applications downloadable at both Play Store and App Store for android and apple device users. Users can track their RTI application, thus fulfilling transparency while the online platform will ensure timely delivery as well. Mizoram RTI Online is developed by MSeGS (Mizoram State e-Governance Society) free of charge. For those who want to file an online RTI application but do not have the necessary device, there are around 800 Common Service Centres and Rural Information Kiosks across the state to facilitate them.

The launch programme of Mizoram RTI Online was chaired by Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, IAS (Rtd.), Chief Information Commissioner, Mizoram Information Commission while Dr. Lalthlamuana, Chief Informatics Officer, Information & Communication Technology gave technical report. Pu Zorammawia, IPS (Rtd.), Information Commissioner, Mizoram Information Commission concluded the programme with a vote of thanks.

Pu Lalruatkima, Minister, Information & Public Relations, various government secretaries and DAAs, SPIOs and SAPIOs of various departments/officers were in attendance.