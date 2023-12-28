Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport wraps up 2023 with a series of remarkable achievements, innovative technological upgrades, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) wraps up 2023 with a series of remarkable achievements, innovative technological upgrades, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. From cutting-edge technology to world-class services, CSMIA has once again proved its mettle, solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry.

Year after year CSMIA continues to uphold the highest standards of safety and security for both passengers and personnel. In its unwavering commitment to excellence, CSMIA successfully concluded its major re-carpeting project for Runway 14/32, enhancing operational efficiency overall. Also introduced -‘Taxiway Z’ – CSMIA’s effort in reducing entry and exit times for aircraft and substantially lowering carbon emissions. The launch of Taxiway Z positioned CSMIA as the first in the Asian region to offer a flexible-use apron.

CSMIA also commissioned a specialized Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK), making it the first airport in Asia to possess this facility with High-Pressure lifting bags. DARK ensures a superior and efficient recovery process for even the largest commercial aircraft, reinforcing CSMIA’s commitment to safety and security.

CSMIA’s achievements extend beyond innovations. The airport has time and again proved to build international stature while contributing to the countries economy and showcasing its operational prowess. November 2023 proved to be an extraordinary month for CSMIA as it was for India – across domestic and international sectors. The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on 25th of November with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA (with more than 1,20,000 domestic pax movements and more than 46,000 international pax movements). The airport achieved a highest single-day record of 1,032 ATMs on November 11, 2023, surpassing the previous record set in 2018.

Strengthening its connectivity, CSMIA announced its summer schedule with 14% more weekly flight movements as compared to the summer schedule of 2022. Increased demand for domestic and international travel movement from CSMIA has fuelled the rise in the overall flight operations, which in turn benefits the travellers from Mumbai and neighbouring cities. Mumbai International Airport also announced a grand 70-day-long Summer Carnival in April 2023, offering captivating experiences and irresistible discounts across 100+ retail and FnB outlets. Similarly was CSMIA’s commitment to connectivity for the Winter Schedule for 2023-2024 – witnessing more than 950 daily flight movements, representing an 8% increase compared to the previous year. With an extensive network connecting travellers to 115 different destinations, CSMIA continues to enhance connectivity for passengers.

With its vision to become one of the world’s best airports, CSMIA has been working towards elevating its facilities and services to create a seamless passenger journey at the airport. The airport’s Terminal 2 has been a major gateway offering exceptional infrastructure facilities aiding in introduction of pioneering services and advanced technology. In its continuous efforts to enhance passenger experience, CSMIA installed 2D Barcode readers at the entry gates of Terminals 1 & 2, streamlining entry procedures and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience. The airport also introduced an advanced Parking Guidance System at Terminal 2. This system combines state-of-the-art technology with thoughtful design, ensuring travellers experience seamless and stress-free parking, reflecting CSMIA’s dedication to enhancing passenger convenience.

As CSMIA aspires to become net-zero by 2029, the airport continues to lead in sustainability initiatives. The airport’s commitment to becoming one of the first to eliminate Single-Use Plastic earned it the title of the ‘Best Sustainable Airport of the Year’ by ASSOCHAM. The introduction of Uber Green, the flagship electric vehicle service by Uber, further cements CSMIA’s dedication to eco-friendly mobility options. The prestigious Platinum Rating in the esteemed Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023 by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific further highlights CSMIA’s commitment to sustainability. The airport is the first in India, the third globally, and the second in the Asia-Pacific region to receive this recognition. CSMIA’s commitment to excellence has been recognized with awards such as the ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ for the year 2022 in the Asia Pacific region by ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

As we bid farewell to 2023, CSMIA stands tall as a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. CSMIA aligns itself with the dynamic expectations of passengers, the airport’s achievements, advancements, and commitment to passenger experience reinforce its position as a leader in the aviation industry. Looking ahead, CSMIA is poised for continued success in 2024 and beyond, setting new benchmarks and delivering excellence in air travel.