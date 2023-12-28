OSDMA Takes Historic Leap with Establishment of Gender and Inclusion Cell

Bhubaneswar : Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), has established a Gender and Inclusion Cell. This dedicated cell is poised to implement gender transformative strategies aimed at fortifying disaster risk resilience. The catalyst for this transformative initiative is the recently unveiled Road Map document, officially launched today by OSDMA Managing Director Gyana Das and other senior officials in Bhubaneshwar.

The Road Map, a collaborative effort between OSDMA and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), incorporates valuable contributions from various organizations, individuals, and agencies. During the launch ceremony in Bhubaneswar, Dr. Gyana Ranjan Das, IAS, the MD of OSDMA, expressed the groundbreaking nature of integrating gender transformative approaches, stating, “This initiative is set to redefine existing approaches to strengthening Disaster Risk Resilience, not just nationally but on a global scale.”

The strategic document, titled ‘Roadmap for Gender and Inclusion Cell: Strategizing a Gender Transformative Approach in Disaster Risk Resilience,’ delineates five primary focus areas: Program Review & Alignment, Capacity Building, Community Resilience, Knowledge & Data Management, and Multi-stakeholder Engagement & Coordination. This roadmap is envisioned as a guiding document for stakeholders across government departments, civil society organizations, and individual contributors involved in disaster management.

For the unveiling of the Roadmap document dignitaries – Smt. Sushmita Behera, Executive Director of OSDMA, Jagdananda, Mentor & Founder Member of CYSD, Lipika Das, Jt SRC; Nadeem Noor, Head of UNFPA Odisha, Dr Sunita Jena, General Manager, Officers from OSDMA, Nodal officers from 04 Govt departments – Missions Shakti, H&FW, WCD & SSEPD; District Emergency Officers & DPOs from 06 coastal districts, State head of UNDP, SPA of UNWFP, PRI Members Leaders of Civil society organizations – NAWO, Aaina and PREM and community volunteers were present.

Stakeholders shared their thoughts, ideas, experiences and suggestions during the event. These insights will aid in implementing the roadmap and addressing societal disparities at the grassroots level.

