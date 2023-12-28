FarrmB bags prestigious ‘India 500 Best Brand’

Bhubaneswar: FarrmB a brand owned by Bisweswar Foods Private Limited.; a budding food manufacturing industry of Eastern India has been recognized with the prestigious ‘India 500 Best Brand’ award at the India 5000 MSME Conference 2023 organized by MSME at Mumbai.

FarrmB was launched in the year 2021 under the stewardship of Mrs. Rashmi Sahoo, a passionate and dynamic entrepreneur trained in food processing from Italy and Switzerland. Mrs. Sahoo has leaped by drawing inspiration from the real-life success of her father Dr. Sarat Kumar Sahoo, epitheted as the ‘Spice Man’ of Odisha. FarrmB is currently one of the few brands in India, to have been accredited with IMS Certification which ascertains the highest quality standards and systems through stringent FSSC 22000, QMS, and EMS audits.

Present on this occasion Director and Founder of FarrmB Mrs. Rashmi Sahoo said that this recognition from MSME underscores our commitment to excellence in the food industry. FarmmB’s recognition on a national platform is nothing but the benevolent appreciation acquired through the dedication and support of its team and valued business partners.

This edition of the MSME awards witnessed overwhelming participation with felicitation of over 500 companies across various industries. Mrs. Sahoo expressed her sincere gratitude to her mentor and inspiration Dr. Sarat Ku Sahoo and also to the consumers who have constantly shown their support and love for FarrmB products.