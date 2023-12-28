Housing Minister Hardeep S Puri acknowledges contribution of DDA in ensuring inclusion of economically weaker sections in Delhi’s development

New Delhi,28th December: Extending his best wishes to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on its 67th Sansthapana Diwas celebrations, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, highlighted the key role played by DDA in the planning and development of Delhi over the years. It is due, in part, to their efforts that Delhi is on the path to becoming a world-class city, Shri Puri said.

DDA celebrated its 67th Sansthapana Diwas with great zeal and enthusiasm. Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri and Lt Governor of Delhi, Shri V K Saxena attended the event. Authority members, including Shri Subhasish Panda, Vice Chairman DDA, Shri Vijender Gupta, MLA, Shri O P Sharma, MLA, Shri Vijay Kumar Singh, Finance Member DDA, and Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta Engineer Member DDA were also present.

Speaking at the occasion Shri Puri said that the most remarkable contribution of the DDA has been its efforts to ensure that the economically weaker and vulnerable sections of society are not left behind in the ambition of creating a city that keeps pace with the evolving times. It has successfully provided houses under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project and is also in the process of conferring ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi under PM UDAY.

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Governor Shri V K Saxena said, “As a chairman of DDA, I have been personally involved in all DDA’s projects since last one and half years. And I would proudly state that I am very impressed with the hard work put up by them in shaping the national capital.”

He added that Delhi is a complex and vibrant city with multiple agencies functioning and the aspiration of the people from government and its agencies is huge. It is not an easy task to fulfil them. “But I must say that DDA has played a pivotal role for the holistic development of the city.”

To appreciate the contribution of DDA employees, many officers and staff were awarded for outstanding contribution to the organisation. Besides, a cultural evening was also organised.

A coffee table book, highlighting the DDA’s journey, was unveiled during the occasion and a corporate film of DDA was also launched.

In a run up to the Sansthapana Diwas, many events were organised by DDA including a brainstorming session on the topic ‘ New ideas, New Innovations and way forward for DDA’ where all departments gave presentation before the Vice Chairman DDA.

Besides, Vice Chairman DDA also had interaction with young officers to understand their viewpoints regarding the challenges and the opportunities ahead. Various sporting events, both indoor and outdoor, were also organised.