AM/NS India installs solar powered streetlights in Nuagarh Panchayat of Paradeep  

Paradeep : ArcelorMittal Nippon Streel India (AM/NS India) has installed solar-powered streetlights in Musadia village of Nuagarh panchayat in Paradeep. These solar powered streetlights will benefit more than 1500 villagers and ensure the convenience and safety of the people.

The CSR wing of AM/NS India under its project ‘Ujjwala’ has installed 19 solar-powered streetlights at Musadia in the first phase. As part of the initiative, AM/NS India has planned to install more solar-powered streetlights at Balidia, Handia, Paradeepgarh, Bimanasi and Chakradharpur villages in the coming days. The solar lights while being environmentally friendly, will conserve energy and will be able to work without any dependence on the grid power.

The streetlights in Musadia were inaugurated in the presence of the villagers and local representatives, and Dr Vikash Yadvendu, Head CSR, AM/NS India.

On the initiative, Mr Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India said, “We, at AM/NS India, are committed to bring in all-round development of the community in our operating locations. At the same time, we lay great emphasis on the safety and health of our employees, partners and community. The solar streetlights being installed in the villages will help the commuters during night hours by ensuring their comfort and safety. We look forward to active cooperation of people of the nearby villages in implementing various development projects of the company that we are actively pursuing.”