Chetan Sharma step down as Chief Selector of Indian cricket team

Chetan Sharma stepped down as Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team today following a sting operation by a private news channel in which he made startling revelations. He tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary which has been accepted. He was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra to select the Irani Cup team.

Chetan Sharma was reinstated as the chief selector after India’s bitter-sweet campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia.