Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC refuses to accept government’s suggestion in sealed cover

The Supreme Court today refused to accept the Central government’s suggestion in a sealed cover on panel of experts recommending measures to plug loopholes in the regulatory regime to prevent any loss to investors due to market volatilities as was witnessed during the Adani-Hindenburg episode.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala indicated that it will constitute the committee on its own and reserved the order.

The Apex Court observed that the issue calls for complete transparency and if the Court accepts the government’s suggestion, it would amount to keeping the other side in the dark.

The Court also made it clear that it will not appoint a sitting judge to the committee to examine the issue.

The Court was hearing a bunch of petitions on Hindenburg issue.