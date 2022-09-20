Chairman KVIC, Shri Manoj Kumar visits PMTC, KVIC, Pampore, Pulwama, South Kashmir

New Delhi : Manoj Kumar, Chairman KVIC visited Kashmir valley today. During this visit Shri Manoj Kumar called on LG at Raj Bagh where he discussed about various initiatives taken by KVIC for the people of J&K in the form of various schemes implemented by KVIC. Shri Manoj Kumar also paid his maiden visit to Product cum Marketing cum Training center (PMTC) Pampore, Pulwama, South Kashmir, which since inception has provided trainings in various trades like cutting & Tailoring, Embroidery especially for women folk and courses like Beekeeping for giving boost to the Beekeeping in Kashmir Region.

Under the vision of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and on-going Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Shri Manoj Kumar distributed 200 electric Potter wheels to the pottery artisans and 12 Hydra Pulpar Machines to Paper Machie artisans at PMTC Pampore & 40 pedal operated Aggarbatti machines to Aggarbatti making artisans of Jammu region virtually through Video Conferencing. Shri Manoj Kumar shared that these artisans have undergone training at PMTC Pampore & these improved implements will help them to reduce drudgery in their work and will make them self-reliant. He also shared that the schemes of Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India implemented by KVIC are for empowerment of the local artisans and youth and KVIC will strive to work for creating self-employment opportunities in the State he has given a slogan Har Hath Ko Paisa – KVIC ki Scheme Se. Shri Manoj Kumar also interacted with the artisans and motivated them to work diligently. Inauguration of newly built Gandhi Park at PMTC Pampore was also done by Chairman KVIC. This Gandhi Park is dedicated to Gandhi’s life and contains all important milestones of Gandhi Ji’s life.

The visit concluded with meeting with representatives of Khadi Institutions of Kashmir Valley. Among others present were Shri J.K Gupta (Dy. CEO – NZ, KVIC), Shri Sanjeev Poswal (Director-Publicity, KVIC), Shri SP Khandelwal (State Director J&K, KVIC) & Shri Anil Kumar Sharma (Principal, PMTC, KVIC, Pampore).