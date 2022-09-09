Centre bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT in a notification said, export policy of broken rice is revised from free to prohibited.

The notification came into effect from today. It added that provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to the notification.

The Government has also imposed a 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies.

A Revenue Department notification said, an export duty of 20 percent has been imposed on rice in husk paddy or rough and husked brown rice.

The export of semi-milled or wholly-milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed (other than Parboiled rice and Basmati rice) will also attract a customs duty of 20 percent.