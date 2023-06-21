Central University of Odisha observes International Day of Yoga 2023

Koraput: The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated on 21 June 2023 at the Central University of Odisha campus. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, inaugurated the programmme, congratulated the University community, and advised them to be blessed with unbroken joy by trying to find the store of joy hidden by themselves through Yoga. He said, “The effort to find pleasure (Ananda) is yoga; to connect with Purnabrahma with reverence through yoga is great pleasure (Mahananda). This effort has been continued by the great persons (manishi) of India since time immemorial. Understanding the value and significance of Yoga, the world is celebrating International Day of Yoga today”. “In the name of development, science, and technology are drawing the world towards destruction. In this context, in the name of human development, he added that by staying away from the trap of science and technology and finding the hidden store with him, he can make an effort to give joy to everyone by thinking of the whole world as his family”. He appealed to the University community to include Yoga as an integral part of daily life for a healthy, beautiful, and prosperous life.

On this occasion, the Administrative Advisor of the University, Prof. Bhibhas Chandra Jha; Academic Adviser, Prof. Shudhendu Mandal; Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita; Dean of the School of Languages, Prof. Nrisingha Charan Panda; and Prof. Hemraj Meena of the Department of Hindi also extended their best wishes and highlighted the theme of International Yoga Day.

A yoga workshop was organized on this occasion. Ardent Yoga expert Sri Jaya Krishna Padhan performed various yoga asan as per the Common Yoga Protocol guidelines. ‘Asanas’ like Bhramari, Dhyana, Sitali, KapalaBhati, Nadisodhan, Sabasana, Pawan Muktasan, ArdhaHalasana, UttanaPadasana, SetuBandhasana, Bhrujangasana, Makarasana, Bakrasana, Uttana Mandukasana, Sasakasana, Ustrasana, ArdhaUstrasana, Bajrasana, Bhadrasana, ArdhaChakrasana, Tadasana and different movement of the body like knee movement, shoulder movement were performed and practiced by the participants.

Public Relations Officer Dr. Phagunath Bhoi coordinated the programme while Deputy Registrar Ms. Parul Yadav proposed the vote of thanks. The yoga session was attended by a large number of teaching and non-teaching staff and students from the university, including Dr. Jayanta Kumar Nayak, Controller of Examinations; Dr. Debabrata Panda, Assistant Professor and Dr. Bijayananda Pradhan, Assistant Librarian.