Nepal Film Association filed a writ in the High Court against Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah’s decision to ban Indian films

Kathmandu: The Nepal Film Association has filed a writ in the High Court Patan against the decision of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah to stop the screening of Hindi films. Patan High Court, Spokesperson Mandira Shahi informed that the petition of the film was registered.

The suit was filed in the Patan High Court on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was registered by the Association’s legal advisor and advocate Jaylal Bhandari. The injunction case was filed against Mayor Balen Shah, the City Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Court Registrar Thagindra Kattel informed that the registered complaint will be heard the next day. “The Metropolitan City has decided to ban Adipurush and other Hindi films. It was okay for the Nepal Film Association to only ban Adipurush. But a complaint has been filed that all Hindi films can’t be banned”, said Kattel.

All Indian films were banned from screening in the cinema halls of Kathmandu Metropolitan City after the questionable line “Janaki is a daughter of India” present in the south Indian film “Adipurush” were not removed from the film.