JNPA holds grand celebrations on International Day of Yoga

Navi Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), one of India’s premier port, was part of the global celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2023 under the guidance of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with the theme of “Yoga SAGARMALA”. In collaboration with all stakeholders, JNPA hosted a series of events and activities aimed at promoting the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of individuals.

Spearheading the celebrations at JNPA were Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA who performed asanas along with the Head of departments and employees of JNPort. This special session was preceded by a weeklong events featuring a diverse range of yoga sessions and demonstrations.

In first-of-it-kind initiative, JNPA conducted a yoga session at World Heritage Site (Elephanta Caves) wherein JNPA employees and other stakeholders performed yoga with enthusiasm. They had an experience of lifetime since it was the first time Yoga being performed at this

historic place.

Explaining about the importance of yoga in one’s life, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA said, “Yoga is a timeless tradition that promotes harmony, unity, and well-being. Through this event, we aim to create a platform for individuals to embrace the practice of yoga and its

positive impact on their lives. We encourage everyone to participate and discover the joys of this ancient practice. We are delighted to host the International Day of Yoga celebrations at JNPA.”

A special yoga session for women employees of JNPA was also organised at Wharf area at Coastal Berth, along with the Yoga sessions at JNPA Terminals- on-board vessels under the guidance of yoga experts. JNPA Port partners-Port of Singapore and Port of Antwerp Bruges

also conducted Yoga program at their respective Ports. JNPA support staff, CISF personnel along with their family members and students from the schools in JNPA Township also performed yoga at their respective venues where they had an opportunity to learn and

practice different forms of yoga, ensuring a holistic experience for individuals at all levels, from beginners to advance.