Reliance Foundation conducts “Sneha Srujan” sessions for students and community members around rail accident site in Balasore

Bhubaneswar: The tragic train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore that shook the nation required urgent support for the victims, injured persons, and their family members. Swiftly reaching the accident site and responding to the needs of the affected and the rescue teams, Reliance Foundation provided immediate vital supplies including face masks, surgical gloves, bedsheets, medicines, drinking water, and food to the police personnel and the volunteers engaged in the site. Considering the irreparable sufferings of the accident victims, Reliance Foundation announced a 10-point relief plan for respite in the shorter and longer term.

Keeping in view that the Bahanaga High School, which is in the vicinity of the accident site and was used for this emergency operation including keeping the dead bodies of the deceased, there was palpable apprehensions and anxiety among the students and community members. Some of the community members who are aware of the happenings were reluctant to send their children to the school. In this background Reliance Foundation in partnership with Balasore District Administration and School Managing Committee of Bahanaga High School conducted a three-day motivational program for students, parents, and other school stakeholders, towards accelerating creativity for school readiness among children. The program aimed at addressing psychosocial challenges that the children and parents would be undergoing after the grave incident.

Considering the need, Reliance Foundation conducted an engagement program named “Sneha Srujan”, for the children, parents, teachers, school management committee, and alumni in the Bahanaga block. The Sneha Srujan campaign was conducted in 6 villages of the Bahanaga block namely Asimilla, Bahanaga, Ichhapur, Kamaripur, Patharpentha, and Sati. The campaign saw the participation of 182 children, 72 parents, alumni, SMC members, and 10 teachers between 18 -20 June 2023. At the beginning of the program, Bahanaga BDO Gouranga Charan Ghosh requested the effort of all the stakeholders to motivate the children, parents, and community members in resuming school as a normal course.

The campaign used art therapy as an approach for responding to psychological disasters among the participants. Various activities such as clay modeling, drawing, art and craft, balloon game, song, and dance, etc. were used to engage the children. These activities are important in improving motor skills, dealing with stressful situations, ignoring myths and misconceptions, overcoming fear, and parental care in times of stress. Eventually, the campaign accentuated school readiness among children breaking all social barriers. Mental Health Expert Madhumita Das along with Child Protection, Education & School safety Expert Yudhisthira Panigrahi acted as resource persons during the 3-day programme.

Ms. Pramila Swain Head Mistress, Bahanaga High School along with Science Graduate & Teacher Padma Lochan Malik, Retired Teacher of Bahanaga High School Khagapati Jena and SMC Member Asish Kumar Sahoo of Bahanaga High School sensitized and motivated the students on importance of extracurricular activities.