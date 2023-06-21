9TH INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA (IDY-23) COMMEMORATED AT WESTERN NAVAL COMMAND

On the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga (IDY-23) under the theme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ and ‘Yoga from Arctic to Antarctica’, yoga camps were conducted by units of Western Naval Command (WNC) on 21 Jun 23 from 0700-0830 h as per Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) promulgated by the Ministry of Ayush. A total of over 7000 naval personnel and defence civilians (including family members) took part in camps organised at various locations, which included naval units based in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka. Yoga was also conducted by naval personnel on board naval ships and submarines on the high seas and in five foreign ports with great enthusiasm showcasing the benefits of yoga across the oceans and in accordance with the prescribed theme.

‘The Yoga Institute’ one of oldest organised yoga centres in the world conducted yoga sessions on board INS Visakhapatnam and INS Mormugao at naval dockyard in Mumbai with Vice Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command being Chief Guest for the event. Special yoga sessions were conducted for the naval personnel and their families at Navy Nagar in Colaba and also for the children of Navy Children School across the Command to inculcate the spirit of Yoga among younger generation.

In the run up to the final event, prominent yoga institutes ‘Kaivalyadhama’ and ‘Heartfulness’ conducted yoga workshops for the naval personnel and their families at South Mumbai from 07-09 Jun 23 and 15-17 Jun 23 respectively. In addition, mass yoga camps were conducted by certified yoga instructors from Patanjali Samiti, Art of Living and Bharat Swabhiman (NYAS) at various locations on the final day of the event that included Naval Dockyard, residential areas and Marine Drive. Prominent naval buildings were illuminated to celebrate the occasion and activities like seminars/ lectures/ quizzes/ essay and photography competitions were conducted to promote yoga awareness in the weeks preceding IDY-23.

Western Naval Command has always encouraged officers and men to pursue and excel in sports, adventures and physical fitness activities. Time and again naval personnel have lived up to the challenges and have brought laurels to the Service and the nation. Adhering to our time-tested traditions, Yoga, as a physical and mental health improvement activity, is being practiced on a daily basis on board ships and establishments. In addition, yoga coaching camps are frequently conducted at naval residential areas for Service personnel and families.