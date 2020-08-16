Central University of Odisha Celebrates 74th Independence Day

Koraput: Central University of Odisha celebrated the 74th Independence Day at its campus Sunabeda, Koraput today. Covid19 guidelines were followed. “India must have a unique place in the world, it should bring back its glorious past but it must not repeat its historical errors. The Covid19 pandemic largely affected the life of the people and the development of the nation. Higher education system has to play an important role to counter these issues by making people aware through quality higher education and make India Aatma Nirbhar”, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. I Ramabrahmam said on the occasion of the Independence Day at the Central University of Odisha. The VC unfurled the tricolour.

Prof. Asit Kumar Das reminded about the price the martyrs have paid for the freedom of the country in his remark. Prof. P. Durgaprasad, Visiting Professor, Prof. S. K. Palita, Dean I/c. and Shri Ashish Roy, Coordinator Executive MBA and Dr. Rudrani Mohanty spoke on this occasion and pointed out some of the important achievements of the Central University of Odisha like successful conduct of Home Based Open Book Examination for terminal end semester students, 20th position among the 40 Central universities in India, among others. They encouraged the young teacher and staff to do their best in their respective areas towards the development of the University.

Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, HoD I/c. Dept. of J&MC and Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Asst. Professor, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources sang a patriotic song on this occasion. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO; Shri Manas Asst. Registrar and Sh. Padmalochn Swain coordinated the programme.

Related

comments