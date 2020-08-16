74th Independence Day celebration at IFFCO Paradeep Unit

Paradeep: The 74th Independence Day was celebrated at IFFCO Paradeep Unit, on 15th Aug. 2020 as per Govt. COVID guidelines with restricted participation. On this occasion, the Chief Guest Sh K.J.Patel, Executive Director of the Unit, hoisted the National Flag, accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and salute by squad of security personnel. This was followed by speech by Chief Guest, wherein he conveyed the heartiest greetings to all employees, dependents and all stakeholder on this occasion and applauded the colossal efforts put in by all towards Covid-19 prevention compliance by all in plant & township, achieving all time record of Production, Dispatches, Bagging and several other milestones, inspite of prevailing pandemic situation. Only 15 senior officials and President & General Secretary of IFFCO Employee’s Union and IFFCO Officer’s Association witnessed the celebration.

