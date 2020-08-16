Nalco joins the Nation in celebrating 74th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: Navratna Company National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day. At Nalco Corporate office, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, hoisted the tri-colour in the presence of Directors of the company. In view of the Covid 19 pandemic, employees and their family members joined the celebration through live streaming of the event in digital/social media. Nalco operating units at Angul and Damanjodi along with other offices spread across the country also joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day.

