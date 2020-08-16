NTPC Talcher Kaniha celebrates 74th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: With COVID-19 precautions, 74th Independence Day was celebrated at NTPC Talcher Kaniha with great pride and fervour. On the auspicious occasion, Chief General Manager, Shri Sudip Nag hoisted the National Flag at the Administrative Building of the Station.

Stating the exception of this year’s Independence Day amidst the prevailing pandemic, Shri Nag highlighted the crucial importance of power generating units to ensure efficient supply of electricity to the country. In his address, Shri Nag gave the Station highlights and congratulated the power soldiers (engineers) for achieving turnaround performance in spite of several obstacles posed by COVID-19 and achieving 100% PLF six times in the month of July 2020.

He further mentioned the key initiatives taken by Talcher Kaniha for COVID-19 prevention in the Station and neighbouring villages. “To ensure adequate health infrastructure, under CSR we provided for the infrastructural development of Community Health Centre, Kaniha and procured medical equipments for maternal and child healthcare”, he said.

To conclude the ceremony, felicitation of 90 COVID warriors was held where NTPC Kaniha doctors, paramedical staff, COVID Task Force members and Guest House staff were felicitated by CGM for their untiring efforts and spirit. In addition, eight students were also rewarded for their outstanding academic performance in 10th and 12th board results by Shri Nag.

COVID Hospital and Fever Diagnostic Centre was also inaugurated by CGM Shri Sudip Nag, in the presence of CMO, Shri R.K Mishra and other senior officials. A special ceremony was organized later in the evening to felicitate the relentless contributions of COVID Warriors including local Police personnel and doctors of Community Health Centre, Kaniha in combatting the infectious novel Coronavirus.

