New Delhi : As per information furnished by Central Pension Accounting Office, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Department of Post, Department of Telecommunications & Ministry of Railways, total number of Central Government Pensioners and total expenditure incurred during the financial year 2021-22 is as follows: –

Sr. No. Department Total No. Of Pensioners and Family Pensioners Expenditure (In Crores) 1. Civil Pensioners 11,28,441 64,684.44 2. Defence Pensioners 36,03,609 (including Armed Forces Pensioners, Civilian & Defence Civilian) 1,21,983.9 3. Telecom Pensioners 4,32,968 14895 4. Railways Pensioners 14,82,223 51,935.24 5. Postal Pensioners 3,28,999 785.82 Total 69,76,240 2,54,284.4

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.