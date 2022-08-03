New Delhi : As per information furnished by Central Pension Accounting Office, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Department of Post, Department of Telecommunications & Ministry of Railways, total number of Central Government Pensioners and total expenditure incurred during the financial year 2021-22 is as follows: –
|Sr. No.
|Department
|Total No. Of Pensioners and Family Pensioners
|Expenditure
(In Crores)
|1.
|Civil Pensioners
|11,28,441
|64,684.44
|2.
|Defence Pensioners
|36,03,609 (including Armed Forces Pensioners, Civilian & Defence Civilian)
|1,21,983.9
|3.
|Telecom Pensioners
|4,32,968
|14895
|4.
|Railways Pensioners
|14,82,223
|51,935.24
|5.
|Postal Pensioners
|3,28,999
|785.82
|Total
|69,76,240
|2,54,284.4
This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.