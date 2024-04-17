Dubai Airport Grapples with Severe Flooding, Flight Operations Disrupted Amid Unprecedented Rainfall

Dubai airport, one of the world’s busiest, issued an advisory on Wednesday urging passengers to avoid traveling to the hub “unless absolutely necessary” following severe flooding caused by the heaviest rainfall in decades in the United Arab Emirates. The airport reported flight delays and diversions, with efforts underway to restore operations amidst challenging conditions. Social media footage depicted flooded runways and planes navigating through water pools. Emirates, Dubai’s flagship carrier, suspended check-in services until midnight due to operational challenges arising from the inclement weather and road conditions. Approximately 20 flights departing from Dubai airport were canceled on Tuesday, impacting routes to India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. Road closures and flooding persisted around the airport. The Dubai government extended remote work arrangements for its employees until Wednesday and encouraged private sector institutions to follow suit. The UAE experienced record-breaking rainfall, described as the heaviest in 75 years, leading to widespread disruptions. Tragically, one person lost their life in Ras Al Khaima after their car was swept away by floods. Meanwhile, neighboring Oman reported 18 fatalities following torrential rains in the country.