IMD Issues Orange Warning as Boiling Heat Persists: Stay Informed with Latest Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a further rise in maximum temperatures in Odisha over the next 48 hours, with temperatures expected to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Some districts may experience temperatures exceeding 40°C, surpassing normal levels by 3 to 5°C. Due to the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Odisha government has closed all schools for three days until April 20, 2024. The IMD has issued an ‘orange warning’ for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in certain districts. Specifically, heatwave conditions are anticipated in districts including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, and Bargarh.