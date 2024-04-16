BJP Unveils Second List of Candidates for Assembly Seats in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Odisha on Tuesday. Out of the 147 Assembly constituencies, the party had previously disclosed the names of 112 candidates. Here is the full list of BJP candidates for Assembly seats in Odisha:

Rourkela: Dilip Ray

Patna (ST): Akhil Chandra Naik

Saraskana (ST): Bhadav Hansdah

Rairangpur (ST): Jolen Barda

Bangiriposi (ST): Sanjali Murmu

Karanjia (ST): Padmacharan Haibru

Jharigam (ST): Narsingh Bhatra

Bissam Cuttack (ST): Jagannath Nundruka

Rayagada (ST): Basanta Kumar Ullaka

Laximpur (ST): Kailash Kulesika

Kotpad (ST): Rupa Bhatra

Pottangi (ST): Chaitanya Nandibali

Chitrokonda (ST): Dambaru Sisa

Dabugam (ST): Somnath Pujari

Rajanagar: Lalit Behera

Balikuda-Ersama: Satya Sarathi Mohanty

Jagatsinghpur: Amarendra Dash

Kakatpur (SC): Baidhar Mallick

Ranpur: Surama Padhy

Sanakhemundi (ST): Uttam Kumar Panigrahi

Mohana (ST): Prasanta Mallik

The BJP is yet to finalize the names of a few more candidates for the Assembly elections 2024. The initial list of 112 candidates for the Assembly seats was announced on April 2.