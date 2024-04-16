BJP Unveils Second List of Candidates for Assembly Seats in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Odisha on Tuesday. Out of the 147 Assembly constituencies, the party had previously disclosed the names of 112 candidates. Here is the full list of BJP candidates for Assembly seats in Odisha:
- Rourkela: Dilip Ray
- Patna (ST): Akhil Chandra Naik
- Saraskana (ST): Bhadav Hansdah
- Rairangpur (ST): Jolen Barda
- Bangiriposi (ST): Sanjali Murmu
- Karanjia (ST): Padmacharan Haibru
- Jharigam (ST): Narsingh Bhatra
- Bissam Cuttack (ST): Jagannath Nundruka
- Rayagada (ST): Basanta Kumar Ullaka
- Laximpur (ST): Kailash Kulesika
- Kotpad (ST): Rupa Bhatra
- Pottangi (ST): Chaitanya Nandibali
- Chitrokonda (ST): Dambaru Sisa
- Dabugam (ST): Somnath Pujari
- Rajanagar: Lalit Behera
- Balikuda-Ersama: Satya Sarathi Mohanty
- Jagatsinghpur: Amarendra Dash
- Kakatpur (SC): Baidhar Mallick
- Ranpur: Surama Padhy
- Sanakhemundi (ST): Uttam Kumar Panigrahi
- Mohana (ST): Prasanta Mallik
The BJP is yet to finalize the names of a few more candidates for the Assembly elections 2024. The initial list of 112 candidates for the Assembly seats was announced on April 2.