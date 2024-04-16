Second Preparatory Meeting for Rath Yatra 2024 Convened

The second preparatory meeting for the renowned Rath Yatra 2024 took place in Puri district, Odisha, as per reliable reports. The district administration convened to ensure meticulous arrangements prioritizing the safety and convenience of devotees. Special attention will be given to managing traffic flow during the procession, with Puri Police ensuring minimal disruptions for devotees. Installation of CCTVs at strategic locations in Puri city is planned to enhance security measures. Learnings from previous years’ festivals will guide efforts to address any past issues and optimize arrangements for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra and associated rituals. Discussions encompassed various aspects including crowd management, water supply, sanitation, and law enforcement. The series of rituals will commence from May 10 with Akshay Tritya, leading up to the Rath Yatra on July 7, Bahuda on July 15, and Sunabesha on July 17. Administrative preparations are underway, emphasizing inter-departmental coordination to formulate an effective action plan. With the anticipation of large gatherings, the police administration has initiated preparations to ensure a smooth and secure experience for devotees.