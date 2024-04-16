UPSC CSE 2023 Final Results Released: Odisha’s Animesh Pradhan Secures 2nd Rank

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced the final result of the Civil Services Exam 2023 (CSE 2023), with Aditya Srivastava clinching the top spot. Animesh Pradhan from Odisha secured the second position in the examination.

Several other candidates from Odisha also performed admirably in the exam. Pragyananda Giri secured the 24th rank, while Ayushi Pradhan and Jayashree Pradhan secured the 36th and 52nd positions, respectively. Amrutanshu Nayak, Chaitanya Giri, Kruti Tripathi, Subhra Panda, Kumud Mishra, Taniya Mishra, Tanisha Mishra, Biswajit Panda, Santosh Kumar Patra, Sourabh Das, Mayank Mishra, Nayan Ranjan Das, Sairaj Mishra, Alka Tripathi, and Bharati Sahu also achieved commendable ranks ranging from 110th to 850th.

Aditya Srivastava secured the top position, followed by Animesh Pradhan at AIR 2 and Donoru Ananya Reddy at the third position. Other top performers include P K Sidharth Ramkumar, Ruhani, Srishti Dabas, Anmol Rathore, Ashish Kumar, Nausheen, and Aishwarya Prajapati.

Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam can now access and download the final result from the official website at upsc.gov.in.