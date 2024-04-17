Security Forces Defuse IEDs in Jammu & Kashmir, Averting Potential Threats

In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials announced the discovery of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a terrorist hideout in the border district of Poonch on Wednesday. The recovery, hailed as a “major breakthrough,” came as a result of a joint search operation conducted by the police, CRPF, and Rashtriya Rifles in the forest area of Sanai-Gursai in the Mendhar sub-division. The IEDs, concealed inside steel containers ranging from three to 20 kilograms in capacity, were found hidden within a cave hideout. Prompt action by the bomb disposal squad ensured the controlled destruction of all three IEDs, effectively thwarting any attempts by terrorists to carry out blasts in the Union Territory.