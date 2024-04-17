Yamaha launches AEROX 155 Version S equipped with Smart Key

Chennai : India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd., in alignment with ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, has today launched the AEROX 155 Version S embodying the spirit of performance, style, and innovation. The latest version of the Maxi-Sports Scooter comes with the advanced Smart Key technology aimed at enhancing convenience and security for riders manoeuvring through urban settings. The AEROX 155 Version S, will be exclusively available at Blue Square showrooms, in two captivating colour shades – Silver & Racing Blue at a price of Rs. 1,50,600 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Smart Key feature of the AEROX 155 Version S is crafted to redefine urban mobility and provide a seamless experience to the riders. Notably, its answer-back capability assists in locating the scooter amid bustling city environments, activating flashing blinkers and a buzzer sound for easy identification in crowded areas. Additionally, the keyless ignition streamlines the startup procedure, enabling riders to effortlessly start their scooter through proximity detection, eliminating the hassle of manual key insertion. The rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob to ignition position and simply push the start button.

This innovation not only enhances convenience but also bolsters security by reducing the risk of unauthorized access or theft. The smart key incorporates an immobilizer function, ensuring the scooter’s protection when the key is out of range, providing riders with peace of mind against potential threats. Ultimately, the Smart Key functionality of the AEROX 155 Version S redefines the user experience by seamlessly integrating convenience, security, and advanced technology, offering a smoother and more enjoyable journey for riders in today’s bustling urban landscapes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Since its launch, the AEROX 155 has been a resounding success, captivating dynamic customers with its impressive performance and extraordinary design. As Indian cities evolve, the need for efficient transportation solutions has grown substantially, prompting Yamaha to lead with innovations that not only address but surpass the evolving demands of riders. The integration of Smart Key technology into the AEROX 155 exemplifies this commitment. Seamlessly blending convenience and utility, the new Smart Key feature sets a new standard for urban mobility experiences. The Yamaha AEROX 155 has long been celebrated for its performance and style, and the introduction of the Version S signifies an important stride in our ongoing dedication to enhancing the rider experience. ”

The AEROX 155 flaunts a bold body size, sleek athletic proportions, and striking X Centre motif, making it a preferred choice for urban mobility and highway cruising alike. It features Traction Control System (TCS) and is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The Maxi-sports Scooter by Yamaha is E20 fuel compliant, has an on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System and also gets hazard system as a standard feature.



These exciting updates reinforce Yamaha’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, setting new benchmarks in the scooter segment. As the AEROX 155 continues to captivate riders nationwide, Yamaha remains at the forefront of revolutionizing urban experience on two-wheels.