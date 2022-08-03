Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India introduces the new limited edition

New Delhi : India’s undisputed leader of scooterization, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India introduces the new Dio SPORTS to be available for a limited period only. Customers can now experience the new edition at their nearest Red Wing dealership or visit www.honda2wheelersindia.com/BookNow for more details.

Styled with redesigned attractive camouflage graphics and a sporty red rear suspension, the new Dio SPORTS comes in two new refreshing color schemes – Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black under both Standard & Deluxe variant.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ever since its introduction, Dio family has continued to offer an exciting blend of charisma & youthfulness. The new Dio SPORTS is a perfect amalgamation of youth & style in refreshing color options. We are confident that this limited edition will further delight our customers with its sporty vibe & trendy looks, especially the younger generation.”

Revolutionizing style for the youth, the new Dio SPORTS announces an aggressive & sporty vibe. It offers a transformed moto-scooter experience with an enhanced design language that will appeal to unisex customers.

A synergy of exuberant colors with a fighting red rear cushion spring amp up Dio SPORTS’s swag quotient. In addition to these features in both standard & deluxe variants, the deluxe variant additionally offers sporty alloys.

Keeping riders’ convenience as priority, Dio SPORTS inherits features like front pocket which provides an easily accessible storage option for a hassle-free riding experience.

Taking forward the moto-scooter DNA, Dio is powered with Honda’s trusted 110cc PGM-FI engine, Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and offers convenient features like Telescopic Suspension, Integrated Dual Function Switch, External Fuel Lid, Passing Switch and Side Stand Indicator (with engine cut-off). Among other features, Dio comes equipped with Honda’s reliable Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension along with a 3-Step Eco Indicator for better fuel efficiency.

Price & Availability

The Dio SPORTS is available in 2 colour options – Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black. It is excitingly priced at INR 68,317 for Standard variant & INR 73,317 for Deluxe variant. (ex-showroom, New Delhi).