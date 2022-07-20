New Delhi : Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised its affiliated schools to establish YUVA Tourism Clubs and to organize various activities to promote tourism under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme vide circular number 55 /2022 dated May 11, 2022 based on the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Tourism Government of India. The circular can be accessed on the CBSE’s website https://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/Circulars/2022/55_Circular_2022.pdf

The benefits that students would derive from the YUVA Tourism Clubs are to:-

enable them to appreciate the importance of travel and tourism;

ignite a passion for tourism and its value;

educate them regarding the rich natural & cultural travel heritage present in our villages, towns, cities, and states;

sensitize them to various elements of travel;

encourage, teach and propagate responsible tourism practices;

improve physical & mental health through exploratory, adventure and sports tourism; and

spread awareness about tourism opportunities at an early stage and encourage them to be skilled professionals and entrepreneurs in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.