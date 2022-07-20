Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC) & All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are implementing various schemes to encourage Enrolment of village girl students for Higher Education

New Delhi : Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC) & All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are implementing various schemes to encourage girl students in the country including in villages and rural areas for enrolment in higher Education i.e. Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS), Post Doctoral Fellowship for Women, Swami Vivekananda Single Girl Child Fellowship For Research In Social Sciences, Indira Gandhi Post-Graduate Scholarships for Single Girl Child, Pragati Scholarship Scheme, Saksham Scholarship Scheme, Development of Women’s Studies in Indian Universities and Colleges, and AICTE LILAWATI AWARD on Women Empowerment.

UGC has issued UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/ Ph.D Degrees) Regulations 2016 to allow a relaxation of one year for M.Phil and two years for Ph.D. Women candidates may be provided Maternity Leave/Child Care Leave once in the entire duration of M.Phil./Ph.D. for up to 240 days. In case of relocation of an M.Phil/ Ph.D. woman scholar due to marriage or otherwise, the research data shall be allowed to be transferred to the University to which the scholar intends to relocate.

To improve Gender Balance in Undergraduate Programmes in IITs, supernumerary seats have been created thereby increasing female enrolment from 8% in 2016-17 to 19.72% in 2020-21.

Ministry of Education, UGC & AICTE give wide publicity to these schemes.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.