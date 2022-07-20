Schemes for Women through Self Help Groups Rs. 5.20 lakh crore bank credit accessed by SHGs under DAY-NRLM from FY 2013-14

New Delhi: The Government is implementing Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY – NRLM) across the country in a mission mode with the objective of organizing the rural poor women into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and continuously nurturing and supporting them till they attain appreciable increase in incomes over a period of time and improve their quality of life and come out of abject poverty. The programme is being implemented in all the States (including Punjab) and Union Territories, except Delhi and Chandigarh. As on 30th June, 2022, about 8.39 crore rural poor women have been mobilized into more than 76.94 lakh SHGs. In Punjab over 3.4 lakh rural poor women have been mobilized into over 33,500 SHGs.

DAY-NRLM is working on the universal access of the affordable cost-effective reliable financial services to the rural poor SHGs and has now expanded the outreach of interest subvention scheme to all the blocks of the country, which will ease SHG women in accessing credit. From FY 2013-14 an amount of Rs. 5.20 lakh crore bank credit has been accessed by SHGs under DAY-NRLM.

Under the livelihoods component of DAY-NRLM the Ministry is implementing the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) and Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP), as sub-schemes under DAY-NRLM. The objective of SVEP is to help the SHG members to set-up enterprises at the village level in non-farm sectors. About 2.08 lakh enterprises have been formed across 29 States/UTs and 1750 enterprises have been formed under SVEP in Punjab so far. MKSP has the primary objective of empowering women in agriculture by making systematic investments to enhance their participation and productivity, as also create and sustain their agriculture-based livelihoods. About 1.77 crore women farmers have been covered under Farm interventions and in Punjab more than 47,000 women farmers have been covered under these interventions.

The Mission is also working on the social development front among the rural poor creating greater awareness on issues like nutrition, health, sanitation and gender etc. and is also facilitating them to access their entitlements available to them from various Government programmes/schemes.

A statement showing year-wise funds allocated, released and utilized under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), State-wise including Punjab during the last three years and current year is given below.

In order to address the multi-dimensional aspects of social development, the SHGs under DAY-NRLM are intensively involved in awareness generation, behavioural changes and demand generation for services in food, nutrition and sanitation, activities of Poshan Maah, Poshan Pakhwada. All the SHGs are involved in developing the Village poverty reduction Plan to be integrated in Gram Panchayat Development Plan. Further, Gender sensitisation has been undertaken for SHG members in selected blocks in the states and action and intervention on gender issues like child marriages, retention of children in schools, gender based violence etc. has also been initiated. In addition, other departments/schemes of Government of India and State Governments are also utilizing the community based organizations created under DAY-NRLM for last mile delivery of services.

Statement showing details of the central funds allocated, released and utilised during 2019-20 to 2022-23 (Rs. in lakhs)

2019-20 2020-21 Sl. No. NAME OF STATEs/UTs Central Allocation Central Release Expenditure Total Central Allocation Central Release Expenditure NRLM NRLM NRETP** NRLM NRETP 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 Andhra Pradesh 11924.13 16652.51 0.00 7024.24 13447.79 20171.69 0.00 42524.05 2 Bihar 48627.99 48627.97 7997.63 63026.63 54841.65 80863.18 12169.61 96283.46 3 Chhattisgarh 10800.58 10763.97 2273.60 20199.77 12180.67 12180.67 7085.60 17188.20 4 Goa 400.00 200.00 0.00 213.49 400.00 400.00 0.00 578.96 5 Gujarat 7694.51 7694.51 457.20 9599.35 8677.71 12795.16 324.72 15395.26 6 Haryana 4526.82 3997.97 0.00 6337.86 5105.26 5105.26 0.00 5960.05 7 Himachal Pradesh 1906.41 1454.79 0.00 1186.94 2150.01 1612.51 0.00 1743.49 8 Jammu & Kashmir 2359.46 2299.09 0.00 3276.18 2660.95 11527.18 0.00 6763.38 9 Jharkhand 18335.62 24828.75 3248.00 27427.76 20678.53 25808.53 5408.00 45215.93 10 Karnataka 15436.13 9571.50 974.40 18889.23 17408.55 25664.59 722.40 30429.00 11 Kerala 6926.15 3463.08 0.00 5562.97 7811.16 7811.16 0.00 13158.00 12 Madhya Pradesh 23237.89 23237.89 2590.80 26450.73 26094.44 19570.83 1023.40 37000.00 13 Maharashtra 30513.46 30513.46 3891.31 47101.45 34412.45 17206.23 1444.80 27841.00 14 Odisha 23380.72 30686.99 3248.00 48916.06 26368.30 38907.04 2408.00 63825.20 15 Punjab 2199.98 1099.99 0.00 2676.01 2481.10 1860.83 0.00 3361.22 16 Rajasthan 11721.17 8587.33 1371.60 15273.02 13218.89 13218.89 1476.87 22848.37 17 Tamil Nadu 18074.67 23260.01 909.15 27190.73 20384.24 28924.96 1204.00 50309.00 18 Telangana 8517.24 6525.19 0.00 8693.71 9605.57 9605.57 0.00 9449.99 19 Uttar Pradesh 70008.07 51115.11 2286.00 91742.22 78953.66 78856.92 1806.00 135248.63 20 Uttarakhand 3685.97 4643.32 0.00 5354.48 4156.96 4618.84 0.00 5348.24 21 West Bengal 25983.03 31911.65 3572.80 45090.87 29303.11 29303.11 6219.80 42512.28 22 A&N Islands 200.00 200.00 0.00 104.02 300.00 300.00 0.00 244.24 23 Daman & Diu 200.00 100.00 0.00 10.75 400.00 200.00 0.00 56.10 24 D & N Haveli 200.00 0.00 0.00 9.35 25 Lakshadweep 200.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00 0.00 0.00 28.52 26 Ladakh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00 200.00 0.00 0.00 27 Puducherry 600.00 558.13 0.00 451.94 700.00 700.00 0.00 787.77 TOTAL 347660.00 341993.21 32820.49 481809.76 392141.00 447413.15 41293.20 674100.34 NORTH EASTERN STATES 28 Arunachal Pradesh 5597.11 5181.12 0.00 3231.99 7601.95 5218.39 0.00 4829.50 29 Assam 20781.78 24015.56 762.00 24566.82 21687.67 26004.66 900.78 26634.03 30 Manipur 5447.25 2723.63 0.00 1418.98 5609.34 2804.67 0.00 2748.27 31 Meghalaya 8710.17 6295.40 0.00 7346.76 11729.19 11729.20 0.00 9255.17 32 Mizoram 9588.20 7343.47 0.00 5095.00 10004.73 5002.37 0.00 2241.42 33 Nagaland 12853.08 9736.11 0.00 6862.53 13544.04 6772.02 0.00 5877.84 34 Sikkim 2948.06 1092.34 0.00 736.61 3922.88 980.72 0.00 1320.94 35 Tripura 15705.14 10434.88 0.00 6531.48 16405.20 16405.20 0.00 13443.23 TOTAL 81630.79 66822.51 762.00 55790.17 90505.00 74917.23 900.78 66350.40 GRAND TOTAL 429290.79 408815.72 32820.49 537599.93 482646.00 522330.38 42193.98 740450.74

2021-22 2022-23 (up to 30.06.2022) Sl. No. NAME OF STATEs/UTs Central Allocation Central Release Expenditure Central Allocation Central Release Expenditure NRLM NRLM NRETP NRLM NRLM NRETP 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 Andhra Pradesh 25166.83 12583.42 0.00 14466.77 25172.97 0.00 0.00 32870.88 2 Bihar 102633.22 102633.22 9540.00 168410.35 102658.29 0.00 0.00 16893.74 3 Chhattisgarh 22795.48 22795.48 2679.00 40235.32 22801.05 0.00 0.00 9119.73 4 Goa 700.00 350.00 0.00 711.56 750.00 0.00 0.00 304.27 5 Gujarat 16239.87 12068.42 600.00 20054.45 16243.84 0.00 0.00 3976.26 6 Haryana 9554.21 2388.55 0.00 6486.62 9556.55 0.00 0.00 858.56 7 Himachal Pradesh 4023.63 4023.63 0.00 4321.15 4024.62 0.00 0.00 1299.52 8 Jammu & Kashmir 14668.93 11001.70 0.00 13934.91 18016.86 0.00 0.00 3296.78 9 Jharkhand 38698.78 38698.78 3441.90 66957.66 38708.23 0.00 0.00 18835.84 10 Karnataka 32579.18 24434.39 1085.80 41687.74 32587.14 0.00 0.00 11330.15 11 Kerala 14618.18 7309.10 0.00 14297.70 14621.75 0.00 0.00 1624.05 12 Madhya Pradesh 48834.35 24417.18 1500.00 43572.10 48846.28 0.00 0.00 3360.79 13 Maharashtra 51618.68 25809.34 2390.02 30962.78 64401.08 0.00 0.00 19891.62 14 Odisha 49346.87 61683.59 4500.00 86859.54 49358.92 0.00 0.00 19794.95 15 Punjab 4643.24 2321.62 0.00 3164.70 4644.38 0.00 0.00 772.15 16 Rajasthan 24738.45 24738.45 860.23 35429.45 24744.50 0.00 0.00 11063.45 17 Tamil Nadu 38148.01 38148.01 1350.00 55922.17 38157.33 0.00 0.00 15695.53 18 Telangana 17976.30 4494.08 0.00 11758.40 17980.69 0.00 0.00 121.92 19 Uttar Pradesh 147757.57 147566.36 1500.00 216759.36 147793.66 0.00 0.00 43044.53 20 Uttarakhand 7779.53 7620.73 0.00 6516.64 7781.43 0.00 0.00 2596.26 21 West Bengal 54839.23 41129.43 7200.00 67327.96 54852.58 0.00 0.00 7089.90 22 A&N Islands 600.00 450.00 0.00 357.91 900.00 0.00 0.00 125.56 23 Daman & Diu and D & N Haveli 400.00 100.00 0.00 222.58 600.25 0.00 0.00 23.05 24 Lakshadweep 200.00 100.00 0.00 65.58 238.95 0.00 0.00 32.89 25 Ladakh 1320.00 330.00 0.00 226.04 1319.20 0.00 0.00 60.83 26 Puducherry 1000.00 500.00 0.00 569.81 1700.00 0.00 0.00 90.27 TOTAL 730880.54 617695.45 36647.20 951279.25 748460.55 0.00 0.00 224173.48 NORTH EASTERN STATES 27 Arunachal Pradesh 8289.42 4144.71 0.00 5942.31 13225.95 0.00 0.00 544.38 28 Assam 34298.66 34298.66 2025.00 31316.37 38136.28 0.00 0.00 3104.39 29 Manipur 10273.53 2568.38 0.00 3710.81 12538.30 0.00 0.00 160.72 30 Meghalaya 14375.43 7187.72 0.00 10623.70 16928.17 0.00 0.00 5623.85 31 Mizoram 10540.55 2635.14 0.00 6667.63 15671.94 0.00 0.00 335.86 32 Nagaland 17118.28 4279.57 0.00 8556.18 17793.90 0.00 0.00 988.85 33 Sikkim 4431.85 1079.84 0.00 1523.02 6648.53 0.00 0.00 275.67 34 Tripura 17364.21 8682.11 0.00 19226.00 24162.21 0.00 0.00 2005.00 TOTAL 116691.93 64876.13 2025.00 87566.02 145105.28 0.00 0.00 13038.72 GRAND TOTAL 847572.47 682571.58 38672.20 1038845.27 893565.83 0.00 0.00 237212.20

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.