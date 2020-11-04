Central Bank of India Observed Vigilance Awareness Week

Bangalore: In line with Central Vigilance Commission directives, Central Bank of India has observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 27th October to 2nd November 2020. As part of the said week long programme, Mr. Pankaj Jain, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India and Mr. Suresh N Patel, Vigilance Commissioner, CVC address the gathering. While Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Sri PallavMohapatra, Sri AlokSrivastava, Executive Director, Sri Parshuram Panda, chief Vigilance Officer, General Managers of Central Office attended the meet from Central Office, close to 3000 staff members attended through video conference.

The Indian banking system has adopted nationwide safeguards in its operation as a part of systemic improvement to curb frauds which is very relevant during the prolonged pandemic situation in the country, said ShriPankaj Jain, IAS, Department of Financial Service in a sideline of week long vigilance awareness week program celebrated by Central Bank of India.

“Everyone must imbibe to ethical standards in day to day life to protect against untoward incidents and seniors should play big role in mentoring the newly recruited employees to pass on the best practices and encourage them to adopt ethical standards in professional life, said Shri Suresh N Patel, an eminent banker, Vigilance Commissioner, CVC.

ShriPallavMohapatra, MD & CEO highlighted that all problems leading to corruption were born out of greed and unrealistic dreams of each individual which needs to be introspected by each and every citizen of this country which in turn shall curb greed, thereby reducing corruption.

ShriParshuram Panda, Chief Vigilance Officer of Bank emphasized on the importance of Preventive Vigilance at every stage of banking which will go a long way in preventing frauds and ensures overall growth of the Bank.

Related

comments