Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel virtually inaugurates “Tourist Facilitation Centre” facility at Guruvayur, Kerala under PRASHAD Scheme today

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (IC) for Tourism & Culture Shri Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated the “Tourist Facilitation Centre” facility constructed under the project “Development of Guruvayur, Kerala” under PRASHAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism through Virtual Platform today. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Sh. V. Muraleedharan, and Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswoms, State Government of Kerala Sh. Kadakampally Surendran also graced the occasion.

The Union Minister praised the state government for the optimum use of the funds released by the Government of India for creating the facilities of international standards. He further, assured the state government for every cooperation and support required from the Ministry of Tourism under tourism sector.

The ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD) launched by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations. The scheme aimed at infrastructure development such as entry points (Road, Rail and Water Transport), last mile connectivity, basic tourism facilities like Information/ Interpretation Centers, ATM/ Money exchange, eco-friendly modes of transport, area Lighting and illumination with renewable sources of energy, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloak room, waiting rooms, first aid centers, craft bazars /haats/ souvenir shops/ cafeteria, rain shelters, Telecom facilities, internet connectivity etc. The project for “Development of Guruvayur” under the scheme was approved by the Ministry of Tourism with the cost or Rs. 45.36 crores in March 2017. The component viz. ‘Tourist Facilitation Centre’ has been successfully completed with the cost of Rs. 11.57 Crores. Other components of the projects are the CCTV Network Infrastructure, Tourist Amenities Centre and Multi Level Car Parking. The CCTV Network has already been completed.

