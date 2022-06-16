Celebrating the Debut of Vogue Polska Living

New Delhi :Interior design is a combination of art and technology that allows an aesthetically and functionally pleasing environment for the people using the space. After two years of the pandemic which kept many at home, the number of homeowners wanting to spruce up their spaces grew, leading to an escalated interest in interior design. Knowing this, the worldwide popular magazine, Vogue, launched a special edition of the magazine devoted to designs and interiors, “Vogue Polska Living”. To celebrate the debut of its first edition, a gala premiere was held at the Banking Business Center in Warsaw, Poland with more than 400 people from the world of culture and art attending such as celebrities, artists and fashion designers.

Photo Credit: A. Kozak / M. Kontraktewicz

LG’s collaboration with Vogue Polska Living is a quintessential partnership of premium brands offering products of the highest quality. As a technology partner of the event, LG Poland took advantage of the occasion to present LG OLED TVs and LG gram laptops, premium products with sleek designs and state-of-the-art technology which fit in perfectly with the grand, stunning interior of the Banking Business Center.

Under the brand slogan, “Art inspires technology, Technology completes art”, LG continue to create products with not only up-to-date technology but timeless designs that are perfect for design projects and collaboration with various artists. The recent project house of LG Poland and Paweł Jurkiewicz, an iconic place decorated with eight different LG TVs that seamlessly blended into the modern interior of the house, was featured in the first edition of Vogue Polska Living.

Across the 300 pages of the magazine, there are many more visual inspirations to savor. The cover picture of the first issue was taken by Katarzyna Gatkowska, a photographer with prominent experience with covers and photoshoots for top international interior magazines. Inside are some of the best designs from around the world including the Californian abode of American actress Gwyneth Paltrow as well as projects managed by Zuza and Piotr Paradowski, who run a popular design office in Krakow and were named among the 100 most creative designers by Architectural Digest.

Photo Credit: A. Kozak / M. Kontraktewicz

LG will continue to create and introduce products featuring high-end technology with flawless designs that can help designers and homeowners actualize their vision and can harmoniously complement any décor.