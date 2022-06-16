HDFC Bank adds 51 Gold Loan Desks to its network in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi :HDFC Bank, India’s No 1 Private Sector bank, today announced that it has added 51 Gold Loan desks to its branch network in Uttar Pradesh. With the addition of 51 new Gold Loan desks, 170 bank branches in the state will now be able to offer Gold Loan.

The Bank is working towards making all its branches in the state capable of processing Gold Loans in the ongoing financial year. This facility will allow people to make the most of their idle gold with minimal documentation and transparency in charges. Gold Loans are available with flexible tenure and repayment options – tenures starting from 3 months and going up to 36 months.

Gold Loan applicants include a varied segment ranging from both salaried as well as self-employed categories. People exploring quick loans for a short duration with minimal documentation will benefit from this facility.

Product advantage:

Quick disbursal

Minimum documentation

Flexi repayment option

Competitive interest rate

At a function organised in the city, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the Gold Loan desks in the presence of HDFC Bank officials Mr Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head – Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand; and Mr Anil Khugshal, Regional Rural Head.

“We are excited to introduce 51 Gold Loan desks in bank branches of the state. Further, we are working towards making Gold Loans available at all HDFC Bank branches in Uttar Pradesh. This will help general public take loan against the idle gold to meet their financial needs / exigency,” said Mr Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Branch Banking Head – Uttar Pradesh, HDFC Bank. “We are witnessing higher demand for Gold Loan and this demand is coming from customers in semi-urban and rural areas, who are shifting away from unorganised moneylenders and pawnbrokers, to the organised sector such as banks. Moneylenders and pawnbrokers are not only unregulated but also charge higher interest rate.”