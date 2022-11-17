‘Casa Bacardi On Tour’ in Bhubaneswar with Nucleya

Bhubaneswar : To experience the citizens of Bhubaneswar with a unique extravaganza music concert, well-known beverage brand BACARDÍ presents Casa Bacardi On Tour with country’s most popular and influential independent artist Nucleya and one of the freshest DJ Gurbax. The biggest party will be held on 19th November, 2022, Saturday at 5pm onwards at Embassy Concerts, Symphony Mall.

Throwing light on the programme, Sameeksha Uniyal – Senior Manager, Brand BACARDÍ, said, “We’ve been very eager to bring Nucleya to Bhubaneswar as the city has a crowd that adores music. We could sense the excitement amongst locals ever since the event was announced. The response has been absolutely phenomenal, and we can’t wait to bring more such experiences to the city with CASA BACARDÍ on Tour.”

Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar is Single-handedly responsible for building a lexicon of bass music unique to India. His tracks ‘Let’s Nacho’ and ‘Paintra’ have featured in Bollywood movies like Kapoor and Sons and Mukkabaaz. With over 1.48M Subscribers on YouTube, he’s garnered a unique audience for his music.

The program is being presented by BACARDÍ Experiences and produced by WMS with promotion partner Signature 24 Productions. To catch the Raja of bass live at his next concert and enjoy a unique experience concert-goers can book their tickets on https://insider.in/casa-bacardi-on-tour-2022-bhubaneswar-nov19-2022/event .