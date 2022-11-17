Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges CM Naveen Patnaik to hand over the management of Satyavast Bakul Ban School to organizations like Loksevak Mandal and Samaj

Bhubaneswar : Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended a special program in New Delhi on Thursday and requested the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hand over the management of Satyavast Bakul Ban School to organizations like Loksevak Mandal and Samaj.

Union Minister Shri Pradhan made this request in the program organized by Lok Seva Mandal at Lajpat Bhawan on the day of sacrifice of Punjab Keshari Lala Lajpat Rai.

He said that Pandit Gopbandhu Das established the Satyavast Bakulu Forest School in 1909 to awaken the consciousness of swaraj and self-reliance through education but now the school is in a dilapidated condition. There is a need to accept it as a social responsibility. To build a newly developed India of the 21st century, the society will have to run a veritable forest school.We have to work towards fulfilling the values and objectives for which Bakulu Ban School was established. This will fulfill the dreams of great men like Utkalmani Pandit Gopbandhu Das and Lala Lajpat Rai.

On this occasion, Pradhan unveiled a statue of Lal Lajpat Rai in the premises of Lajpat Bhawan. He said that Lalaji existed as an epoch-maker in India’s civilization and reforms. He gave his all for the independence of the country. At the time of setting up the Loksevak Mandal, he had in mind the idea of ​​building society, people’s welfare and the future of India. He was one of the greatest national leaders of India. He has also worked on the education system of the country. He envisioned a system of education based on the Vedas.

In 1835, the Macaulay system of education was established to keep the country independent for thousands of years. At that time, yugajanma like Lala Lajpat Roy, Utkalmani Pandit Gopbandhu Das jointly created an alternative to education on the basis of Indianness.

Newspapers like Loksevak Mandal and Samaaj are doing important work in carrying forward the idea of ​​Indianness, History, Lal-Bal-Pal and great men like Gopbandhu Das. Loksevak Mandal is doing many important works in the field of education. Our new National Education Policy emphasizes skill development and integration of sports with education. Union Minister Shri said that both the schools of Loksevak Mandal should be responsible for building the temple of modern education in the 21st century with nationalistic thinking, added Pradhan.