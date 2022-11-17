ABD announces Sterling Reserve Cup for the India vs New Zealand Cricket T20 and ODI Series

Sterling Reserve, the star brand of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD) announced that it will be the title sponsors for the Indian cricket tour of New Zealand, beginning November 18, 2022.

The Sterling Reserve Cup is in line with ABD’s strategic outreach and builds on the passion for the game of cricket. The Hardik Pandya led Indian team in the T20’s will surely be watched closely for their flair and ability to win against the very organized and talented New Zealanders on their home turf. The Blackcaps and Men in Blue are among the very best and face-off as two world cup semi-finalists from the tournament concluded just a few days back.

The Sterling Reserve Cup schedule starts November 18th with a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match ODI series from 25th November. The Indian ODI team is led by Shikhar Dhawan. The series marks the return of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and the young and raw pace of Umran Malik. Rishabh Pant will be the Vice-Captain for both the T20’s and ODI’s.

Commenting on the Sterling Reserve Cup, Bikram Basu, Vice President – Marketing, Strategy and Business Development at ABD India said, “Cricket is a religion in India. We ride with its emotions as evidenced with our semi-final finish in the T20 World Cup. At ABD we believe in keeping consumers and brands at the centre of our universe, and this is a perfect opportunity to make passions come alive with a challenging series versus the Kiwi’s”.