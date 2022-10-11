Capacity Building of Bangladesh civil servants started at NCGG, Mussoorie

New Delhi : The two-week 53rd Capacity Building programme in the Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie today. Prior to 2019, fifteen hundred civil servants of Bangladesh have been imparted training at NCGG. After successful completion of phase–I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh have been taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025.

This is the only institute in the country to have trained 1,727 field–level officers of Bangladesh Civil Service such as Assistant Commissioners, Upa-Zila Nirbhai Officers/ SDMs and Additional Deputy Commissioners. It also imparted training to all the then active deputy commissioners of Bangladesh. It has been a decade since the capacity building programmes were initiated and thus many of the trainee officers have reached levels of Additional Secretary and Secretary in the Bangladesh Government resulting in synergy in governance between the two countries.

The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the Government of India as an apex institution in the country. It focuses on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building, and to also work as a think tank. It has taken up capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with MEA. It has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia. These training were found to be highly useful by the participating officers.

The Capacity Building programme for civil servants of developing countries aims at equipping them with cutting edge knowledge, skills and tools to deliver and design effective public policy in an increasingly complex and inter-dependent world. It is expected that this will achieve good governance and ultimately sustainable development apart from providing rich cross-country experience so that there is no need to reinvent the wheel. The Centre is sharing the initiatives being taken in the country such as e-governance, digital India, universalisation of public services, approach to sustainable development goals, usage of Aadhar in service delivery, public grievance redressal mechanism and disaster management with special reference to coastal region among other important areas.

During the programme, the participants will also be taken to see various developmental works like Delhi Metro, Smart city, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Central Information Commission, Election Commission of India, etc.